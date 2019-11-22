Madisonville North Hopkins had its annual Maroon Madness on Thursday night with the main events being three basketball scrimmages.
"Maroon Madness is put on by our dance team as a fundraiser for them," North athletic director Brian Bivens said. "It's just a chance to come out, have some fun and meet the new basketball teams this year."
The festivities started with a seniors vs. faculty basketball game. The exhibition was broken up into two eight-minute halves.
The seniors got off to an 8-0 start in the first half. The faculty was able to finally get on the board and former North athletic director Brent Gibson went behind the back to the current AD Bivens to cut the lead in half 8-4.
After The seniors put up five points, the faculty went on an 8-0 run led by North boys soccer coach Christakis Agisilaou to cut their deficit to one, with the score 13-12 seniors at halftime.
After the seniors put up six points to start the second half, Gibson drained three straight three-pointers to put the faculty in front 21-19, making seniors coach Marquese Parker call a timeout with 5:33 on the clock.
"Gibson made a comment during halftime that he wasn't going to miss in the second half," Bivens said. "He wasn't too happy with his performance in the first half."
The faculty won the exhibition game 27-24.
The Lady Maroons took the floor for a White vs. Maroon scrimmage. White was dominant in the first half with sophomore Camryn LaGrange leading the way to a 14-4 run into halftime.
After both teams traded a couple of two-point baskets, White went on a 4-0 run and Maroon made a couple of free throws to make it 21-12. White ended up winning the scrimmage 24-17.
The night ended with a boys Gray vs. Maroon scrimmage. Gray was led by Kenny White getting on the board first with a two-point bucket. Maroon went on a 6-0 run led by K'suan Casey and Keshawn Stone to give them a 6-2 lead before White sunk a 3-pointer to make it 6-5. Both teams kept it close in the first half with gray leading 20-18 at halftime.
"The biggest thing that came out of tonight is that we stayed healthy," boys head coach Matt Beshear said. "I thought we passed and shot the ball well, we did a good job of getting rebounds up against the glass. Our guys are ready to go against different teams."
The close play continued in the second half as the scored was tied 30-30 after 16 minutes of play. The boys played an extra eight-minute quarter to decide a winner of the scrimmage. Gray ended up winning the extended boys scrimmage 52-49.
"I see that we're going to be a good team this year," White said after the scrimmage. "That was just a showing of how we work with each other, so we're going to be real good this year. I'm real excited to get the season going, we're going to be playing a lot of the top teams in the state so it should be a good season for us."
The Maroons start their season on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at home against Bowling Green and the Lady Maroons will tip-off on Thursday, Dec. 5 at Union County.
