Hopkins County Central came out hitting on all cylinders in their district homecoming game vs Dawson Springs. The Lady Storm forced the Lady Panthers into 17 first half turnovers of which 10 were steals and held the Lady Panthers to 3-21 of the field. The Lady Storm were 17-33 in the first half from the field and built up a 40-6 halftime lead.

In the first half, Brooklyn Clark had 11 points on 5-8 from the field, 5 steals and 3 deflections. Mercy Sutton had 8 points and 5 rebounds. Emile Jones added 5 points and 5 assists and Fritz had 6 points and 3 assist in the first half.

Emile Jones scored the first basket of the second half to give the Lady Storm a 42-6 lead and start the running clock.

Both teams ran players in and out the second half. Tyah White had a big second half for the Lady Storm going 5-7 from the field with 2 three pointers for 12 second half points. White also had 4 rebounds in the half. Abby Ward had a big second half to lead the Lady Panthers with 14 points as the Lady Storm won 67-26.

Jones finished the game with 14 points on 6-10 from the field, 5 assist and 4 steals. Clark had 13 points on 6-9 from the field with 7 steals and 3 assists. Sutton finished with 8 points and 6 rebounds. Calijia Mason had 6 points, Whitaker-Greer added 4 points and 3 rebounds. Cassidy Knight and Aalycia Stringer had 2 points each.

The Lady Storm improved to 13-4 on the season and 3-0 in the district. Dawson Springs fell to 6-11. The Lady Storm will be back in action tonight at Caldwell County for a girl/boy district game with the Boys game starting at 5:30 PM to be followed by the girl’s game at approximately 7:30. Dawson Springs next game is Saturday night at 6 PM at home vs Butler County.

Dawson Springs (6-11) 02-04-12-08 -26

Hopkins County Central (13-4) 24-16-19-08 -67

Dawson Springs: Ward 14, N. Oldham 5, Drennan 3, Huddleston 2

Hopkins County Central: Jones 14, Clark 13, White 12, Sutton 8, Fritz 6, Mason 6, Whitaker-Greer 4, Stringer 2, Knight 2