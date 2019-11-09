On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 9
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Phoenix- NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Phoenix- NBCSN 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix- NBC 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Central Connecticut State at St. John's- FS2 3 p.m.
Iona at La Salle- NBCSN 3 p.m.
Texas at Purdue- FS1 6 p.m.
Oklahoma at Minnesota- BTN 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maryland- FS1 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Penn State at Minnesota- ABC 11 a.m.
Purdue at Northwestern- BTN 11 a.m.
Massachusetts at Army- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt at Florida- ESPN 11 a.m.
Texas Tech at West Virginia- ESPN2 11 a.m.
East Carolina at Southern Methodist- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Maryland at Ohio State- FOX 11 a.m.
Baylor at Texas Christian- FS1 11 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Arkansas- SEC 11 a.m.
Southern California at Arizona State- ABC 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana State at Alabama- CBS 2:30 p.m.
Connecticut at Cincinnati-CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Texas- ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Louisville at Miami- ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Princeton at Dartmouth- ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State- FS1 2:30 p.m.
Alabama (Birmingham) at Southern Mississippi- NFL 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin- FOX 3 p.m.
New Mexico State at Mississippi- SEC 3 p.m.
Utah State at Fresno State- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia- ESPN 6 p.m.
Appalachian State at South Carolina- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Clemson at North Carolina State- ABC 6:30 p.m.
Liberty at Brigham Young- ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky- SEC 6:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Oklahoma- FOX 7 p.m.
Wyoming at Boise State- ESPN 9:15 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State- ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
Alcorn State at Grambling State (taped)- ESPNU 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
Minnesota at Michigan- BTN 4 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, third round, Belek, Turkey- GOLF 3 a.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, third round, Phoenix- 3:30 p.m.
LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, final round, Otsu, Japan- GOLF 8:30 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey- GOLF 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
RODEO
PBR: World Finals 2019, Las Vegas- CBSSN 10 p.m.
RUGBY
Premiership: Saracens at Gloucester (taped)- NBCSN 12 a.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea- NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hertha Berlin- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Schalke- FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Tottenham- NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich- FS2 11:30 a.m.
Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City- NBC 11:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
TYR: Pro Swim Series, Greensboro, N.C.- NBCSN 5 p.m.
TENNIS
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Knoxville, Tenn.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
ATP: Next Gen Finals, Finals, Milan TENNIS 2 p.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, Las Vegas- TENNIS 4 p.m.
Fed Cup: Australia vs. France, Perth, Australia- TENNIS 9 p.m.
Sunday, November 10
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bluegreens Vacations 500, Phoenix- NBC 1:30 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Playoff: Edmonton at Montreal, Eastern Semifinal- ESPN2 12 p.m.
Playoff: Winnipeg at Calgary, Western Semifinal- ESPN2 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Boston College at South Florida- CBSSN 11 a.m.
Wyoming at South Carolina- 11 a.m.
Florida State at Florida- ESPN 12 p.m.
Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State- ESPNU 3 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia- ESPNU 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan State- BTN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
South Carolina at Maryland- ESPN 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa.- BTN 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
Big Ten Tournament: Michigan State vs. Michigan, Quarterfinals, College Park, Md.- BTN 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.- BTN 11 a.m.
ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.- ESPNU 11 a.m.
Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.- FS1 12:30 p.m.
American Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Mansfield, Conn.- ESPNU 1 p.m.
SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala.- SEC 1 p.m.
Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.- FS1 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Texas A&M at Louisiana State- SEC 3 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Cup of China, women's and men's free skates, Chongqing, China (taped)- NBC 11 a.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Turkish Airlines Open, final round, Belek, Turkey- GOLF 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, final round, Phoenix- GOLF 2 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Regional Coverage: Detroit at Chicago, Baltimore at Cincinnati, Buffalo at Cleveland, Kansas City at Tennessee- CBS 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Atlanta at New Orleans, NY Giants at NY Jets, Arizona at Tampa Bay- FOX 12 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Miami at Indianapolis- CBS 3:05 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Carolina at Green Bay, LA Rams at Pittsburgh- FOX 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas- NBC 7:20 p.m.
RODEO
PBR: World Finals 2019, Las Vegas- CBSSN 3 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at Borussia Mönchengladbach- FS1 6:20 a.m.
Premier League: Brighton at Manchester United- NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at VFL Wolfsburg- FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool- NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at SC Freiburg- FS2 10:50 a.m.
Serie A: AS Roma at Parma- ESPNEWS 10:55 a.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Cariacica, Brazil- FS2 1:20 p.m.
MLS Cup: Toronto FC at Seattle, Final- ABC 2 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. Mexico, Quarterfinal, Cariacica, Brazil- FS1 4:50 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna- FS2 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Jacksonville, Fla.- ESPN2 7 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles & Doubles Round Robin, London- TENNIS 6 a.m.
USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Knoxville, Tenn.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
ATP: World Tour Finals, Round Robin, London- TENNIS 12 p.m.
USTA: Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, Las Vegas- TENNIS 4 p.m.
Monday, November 11
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
DePaul at Iowa- FS1 7 p.m.
Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi at Vanderbilt- SEC 7 p.m.
Portland State at Indiana- BTN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Tennessee at Notre Dame- ESPN2 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Houston at New Orleans- NBA 7 p.m.
Toronto at LA Clippers- NBA 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Seattle at San Francisco- ESPN 7 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Arizona at Washington- NBCSN 6 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal- FS2 1:20 p.m.; 4:50 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Nitto Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London- TENNIS 6 a.m.; noon; 2 p.m.
