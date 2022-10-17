Sports reporter
Tonight North Hopkins Maroons Boys Soccer team will be hosting the first round of the state tournament, taking on the the Region 5 tournament winner Elizabethtown at 7pm.
Madisonville-North Hopkins is looking to “fill the hill” by inviting everyone to come out to the game and support the Maroons as they start the state tournament.
Tickets need to be purchased ahead of time. Tickets are $11 and can be purchased at: https://gofan.co/app/events/737352?schoolId=KHSAA&fbclid=IwAR3w_a0GD6_PEr6HmUvYnbRCRGJksEYXoi3vX3VGG2K8iW0h2QfWphLXHAM
Madisonville, who won both the district and regional titles, come into the state tournament at 20-5. This will be their second time facing Elizabethtown (15-9-1) this season. On Sept. 10 the Maroons defeated the Panthers 5-4 during the Elliott Wells Classic in Owensboro.
