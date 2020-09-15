Lady Donley Classic
The Madisonville North Lady Maroons (0-2-1) soccer team dropped two matches Saturday in the annual Lady Donley Classic — a 3-2 decision to Graves County and a 4-0 setback to McCracken County.
In the opener, Camryn LaGrange and Justice Kennedy scored for Madisonville.
Cavanaugh, Holmes lead Lady Storm
Behind the dynamic duo of Katelyn Cavanaugh and Pryia Holmes, the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm improved to 2-0 on the young season Saturday with a convincing 10-2 win over Lyon County in Eddyville.
Cavanaugh tallied six goals in the match, while Holmes found the back of the net four times. Kire Peyton recorded 12 saves in goal for Central.
North blanks Central, 3-0
In a crosstown soccer match-up between rivals Madisonville North (2-0-1) and Hopkins Central (1-2), it was the Maroons who came out victorious behind the play of Kael Knight and Ivan Mendoza. Knight scored twice and added an assist in the win, while Mendoza added a goal and an assist. A suffocating North defense was led by Will Simpson’s shutout performance in goal.
Lady Maroons volleyball team wins
The Lady Maroons kept its perfect start to the 2020 season intact Saturday with a straight set victory over Crittenden County in Marion. Madisonville posted a 25-23, 25-19 and 25-20 victory over the Lady Rockets. Amya King recorded 19 assists and 12 digs in the match, while Kaitlyn Orange’s 12 kills and Natalie Collier’s seven kills set the tone offensively.
