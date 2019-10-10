ON TELEVISION
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 10
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Suzuka, Japan - ESPNEWS 7:55 p.m.
Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Suzuka, Japan - ESPN2 11:55 a.m. (Friday)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central - ESPNU 5 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina State - ESPN 7 p.m.
Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State - ESPNU 8:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Penn State at Indiana - BTN 5 p.m.
Arkansas at Louisiana State - SEC 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue - BTN 7 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome - GOLF 3 a.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome - GOLF 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, Houston - GOLF 2 p.m.
European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome - GOLF 3 a.m. (Friday)
GYMNASTICS
FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany - NBCSN 9 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5 - FS1 6 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai - NBA 6:30 a.m.
Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State - NBA 9:30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
NY Giants at New England - FOX 7:20 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands - ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5:30 a.m.
ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 9:30 p.m.
ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5 - ESPN2 7 p.m.
