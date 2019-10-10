ON TELEVISION

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, October 10

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Suzuka, Japan - ESPNEWS 7:55 p.m.

Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Suzuka, Japan - ESPN2 11:55 a.m. (Friday)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central - ESPNU 5 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State - ESPN 7 p.m.

Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State - ESPNU 8:15 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Penn State at Indiana - BTN 5 p.m.

Arkansas at Louisiana State - SEC 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue - BTN 7 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome - GOLF 3 a.m.

European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome - GOLF 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, Houston - GOLF 2 p.m.

European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome - GOLF 3 a.m. (Friday)

GYMNASTICS

FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany - NBCSN 9 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y. - FS2 12 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5 - FS1 6 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai - NBA 6:30 a.m.

Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State - NBA 9:30 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

NY Giants at New England - FOX 7:20 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands - ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds - TENNIS 5:30 a.m.

ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 9:30 p.m.

ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals - TENNIS 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5 - ESPN2 7 p.m.

