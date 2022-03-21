The Maroons’ boys tennis team cruised to victory Monday night over the Muhlenberg County Mustangs by a score of 7-2.
The Maroons top player, Nathaniel Crick, defeated the top Mustang (Heath Embry) 6-3, 6-2, but it wasn’t as easy as the score suggests.
“I didn’t realize he was ambidextrous until midway through his first service game. He served well with either hand,” said head coach Bryan Fazenbaker.
Crick put Embry away which the coach said inspired the rest of team. Eli Dunn, Braeden Bell, Lukas Ramey, and Adam Tagg all won their singles matches for the Maroons as did Jett Lutz in an exhibition match.
Ramey and Tagg paired to win their doubles match as did Dunn and Bell. In the last match of the night, Crick and Brummer lost at number 1 doubles against Embry and Evits (8-6). The Maroons head coach, Bryan Fazenbaker, felt the difference in the top doubles match was serving.
“Embry and Evits held serve, wad we didn’t,” said said Fazenbaker. “Aidan falling in his singles match didn’t help but that wasn’t the deciding factor. That was a good doubles match and overall win.”
The Maroons move to 2-1 on the season and will host regional rival Henderson County tomorrow night on the Maroons home court, weather permitting.
