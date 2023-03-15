The Lady Maroons swept University Heights 9-0 in Tennis action on Monday night, giving up just seven games in singles, and nine in doubles.
DeMoss, Browning, Ray, and E. Henson did not allow opponents a single games to opponents.
“Tagg and Newcom; Clark and Raymer; Reynolds and Brummer had solid wins (in doubles), even though they dropped a few games,” said head coach Kayla Arnott.
Madisonville was scheduled to face Muhlenberg County in a home meet on Tuesday, but that game was rescheduled until tonight.
