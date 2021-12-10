Kale Gaither and Zach Tow combined for 49 points, and the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ basketball team used aggressive defense to move to 4-1 on the season, dominating District 7 foe Dawson Springs Thursday, 89-41, on the road.

Gaither finished well above his season average of 19.8 points per game, pouring in 25 for the Maroons in Panther Gym. He knocked down four 3-pointers on the night.

Tow more than doubled his average output of 11 points per contest with a 24-point performance, including a pair of triples.

The Maroons scratched out an early double-digit lead in the first quarter, 25-12. But early in the second period, the Panthers trimmed the margin to single digits by attacking the defense and getting to the rim for a handful of acrobatic makes.

North took control the latter half of the frame, though, forcing DSHS to turn the ball over against the press and claiming a 47-28 halftime advantage.

The Maroons clamped down even harder on defense in the second half, holding the home team to just 13 points over the 16 minutes. They enjoyed a 71-35 cushion headed into the final frame.

Ashton Gaines scored eight points for MNHHS, with Maverick Peyton adding seven. Javion Martin, Danye Frazier, and Brayden Butler each contributed four points.

Quintin Rodgers, Landon Cline, and Nyeem Peyton each posted three points for North, while Lajuan McAdoo and Destin Cheirs had two apiece.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Dilyn Skinner with 15 points and Red Blue with 13.

The Maroons return to Maroon Gym tonight to face off against District 6 opponent Henderson County. Tip is 7:30 pm.