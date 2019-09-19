Local Sports
Thursday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Butler County- 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.
Friday
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Ballard Memorial- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, September 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final- 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore- ESPN2 3:25 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Houston at Tulane- ESPN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Michigan at Penn State- BTN 5 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky- SEC 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Ohio State- BTN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Washington at Wisconsin- FS1 8 p.m.
CYCLING
Vuelta A España: Madrid Challenge Stage, Madrid, Spain (taped)- NBCSN 1 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England- GOLF 4 a.m.
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England- GOLF 8 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss.- GOLF 1 p.m.
Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea- GOLF 9 p.m.
European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Seattle at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.)- MLB 11 a.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee- MLB 3 p.m.
Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs- FOX 6 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Tennessee at Jacksonville- NFL 7:20 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo- NBCSN 5:30 a.m.
SURFING
WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif.- FS1 6 p.m.
TENNIS
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds & The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals- 3 a.m. TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds & The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.
WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 10 p.m.
WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
WNBA BASKETBALL
Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2- ESPN2 5:30 p.m.
Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinal, Game 2- ESPN2 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.
