Local Sports

Thursday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Webster County- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Butler County- 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hopkins County Central vs Trigg County- 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Hopkins County Central vs. Webster County- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Friday

Football

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Ballard Memorial- 7 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Owensboro Catholic- 7 p.m.

On Television

(All times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, September 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Finals Series: Geelong at Richmond, Preliminary Final- 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

AUTO RACING

Formula One: The Singapore Grand Prix, practice session 1, Singapore- ESPN2 3:25 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Houston at Tulane- ESPN 7 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Michigan at Penn State- BTN 5 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky- SEC 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Ohio State- BTN 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Washington at Wisconsin- FS1 8 p.m.

CYCLING

Vuelta A España: Madrid Challenge Stage, Madrid, Spain (taped)- NBCSN 1 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England- GOLF 4 a.m.

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, first round, Surrey, England- GOLF 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: The Sanderson Farms Championship, first round, Jackson, Miss.- GOLF 1 p.m.

Asian Tour Golf: The Shinhan Dongae Open, second round, Incheon, South Korea- GOLF 9 p.m.

European Tour Golf: The BMW PGA Championship, second round, Surrey, England- GOLF 4 a.m. (Friday)

HORSE RACING

Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y.- FS2 2 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Seattle at Pittsburgh (11:30 a.m.)- MLB 11 a.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee- MLB 3 p.m.

Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs- FOX 6 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Tennessee at Jacksonville- NFL 7:20 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup 2019: Japan vs. Russia, Pool A, Tokyo- NBCSN 5:30 a.m.

SURFING

WSL: Championship Tour, Day 1, Lemoore, Calif.- FS1 6 p.m.

TENNIS

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds & The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals- 3 a.m. TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The Moselle Open, Early Rounds & The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Early Rounds, The Guangzhou Open, Quarterfinals- TENNIS 5 a.m.

WTA: The Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 10 p.m.

WTA: The Toray Pan Pacific Open, Quarterfinals & The Guangzhou Open, Semifinals- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA BASKETBALL

Playoffs: Los Angeles at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2- ESPN2 5:30 p.m.

Playoffs: Las Vegas at Washington, Semifinal, Game 2- ESPN2 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

UWW: World Championship, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (taped)- NBCSN 11 a.m.

