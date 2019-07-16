Locally owned horse avoids trouble, wins Indiana Derby

Locally owned horse Mr. Money made some news over the weekend by winning the $500,000 Indiana Derby at the Indiana Grand Racing & Casino with a time of 1:41.80.
Mr. Money came in the favorite to the race and delivered to the bettors despite some unforeseen action coming his way.
Starting the race from exterior post on a race with 11 horses, Mr. Money was just starting off under jockey Gabriel Saez when he was suddenly confronted by Eskenforit, another horse, who stumbled at the gate and threw off its jockey Julien Leparoux.
Despite being passed with a rush by the loose rider-less horse, Mr. Money remained calm and under controlled while biding his time to take the race.
Ultimately, Saez chose to move inside close to the final stretch, and Mr. Money responded in fine fashion, darting by the lead pack to seize control.
Mr. Money left his rivals behind from there, coming home with a 21/2-length triumph.
The win takes his record to four wins and two seconds from nine starts, with a career earnings of $773,220 -- including wins in his last three starts in the Pat Day Mile, the Matt Winn Stakes and Saturday's victory.
ties comes from his ownership group Allied Racing Stable LLC and Chester Thomas, who owns and runs a highly-successful stable. Thomas has twice been named the leading owner at Ellis Park.
Besides Mr. Money, Thomas owns By My Standards who raced in the Kentucky Derby this past May, finishing in 11th place.
