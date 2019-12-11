Boys Basketball
Webster County 77, Dawson Springs 49: It was all Trojans as they easily defeated the Panthers by 28 points on Monday.
Dawson was led offensively by Landon Pace who had 13 points and Logan McKnight recorded 11 points.
For Webster, Tyler Camplin passed the 1,000 point mark for his career as he scored 30 points on Monday.
Swimming and Diving
Madisonville North Hopkins at Candy Cane Classic: North won the overall team championship with the boys finishing second and the girls finishing third in their respective sides.
In diving, Madison Paris and Ryan Farmer both finsiehd third with a combined score of 12 points.
Colton Bunch finished second in the 50-yard freestyle as he was sixteen one-jundredths of a second behind first. Bunch won the 100-yard breaststroke and anchored the winning 400-yard freestyle relay for the Maroons.
Hannah Petitt won the 100-yard freestyle and placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke. The Lady Maroons finished second in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay.
