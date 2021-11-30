Heritage Christian Academy joined the KHSAA in order to offer their student athletes more opportunities to shine, but last night Madisonville-North Hopkins showed the newcomers that the old guard wasn’t just going to roll over. The Maroons handed the Warriors a 96-43 loss in their KHSAA debut on Don Parson Court in Madisonville.

Most of the Maroons’ roster got a workout during the game, with 14 Madisonville players adding to the final total.

“We are a very deep team and probably will be most of the season,” said head coach Jon Newton. “We might not be that deep every game, but we can realistically see 10 to 12 guys score on any given night.”

After taking 1-0 lead on a free throw by Zach Tow just eight seconds into the game, the Maroons didn’t let up. Kale Gaither wrapped up the first quarter for the Maroons as the buzzer sounded by sinking a last second three pointer from deep on the opposite end of the court to take a 19-10 lead.

Gaither dominated the first period, putting up 13 of the Maroons’ 19 points in the first box.

“Kale is going to be that guy night in and night out,” said Newton. “He really probably could have gone for more tonight, but he knew the mission, which was to go out and get the other guys in the game.”

Madisonville’s dominance would continue in the second period with the Maroons outscoring Heritage Christian 29-14 to extend their lead to 48-24 by the half.

In the third box, the Maroons would keep up the pressure, extending their lead to 66-37 by the time Newton subbed out the starters with 3:13 left on the clock. The bench performed strong, adding nine more by the end of the quarter. Five of those would belong to Jackson Hill, with Lajuan MaAdoo adding four of his own to give Madisonville a 75-39 lead heading into the last period.

Coach Newton went even deeper into the bench for most of the fourth quarter, but the Maroons still managed to outscore the Warrirors 24-4 in the period to post a final score of 96-43 in the win.

Gaither led the Maroons in offense, posting 20 points in the contest. He was followed by Frazier, who put up 12. Maverick Peyton also got into double digits with 10.

Also scoring on the night were Landon Cline and Zach Tow with eight points each; Jackson Hill with seven; Chris Price, McAdoo, Nyeem Peyton, Quintin Rodgers and Javion Martin who each scored four; Tre Carney with three and Destin Cheirs with two.

Madisonville will be on the court again on Friday when they host University Heights with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. That game will be a rematch of the 2nd Regional Championship game from last season, where the Blazers eliminated the Maroons in a tight 63-61 match-up.