In a battled of ranked 4A teams on a cold and rainy night, Madisonville North held on to pick up a 20-18 win over Hopkinsville Friday.
The Maroons had a 20-0 lead in the middle of the third quarter but needed to stop a two-point conversion with 20 seconds left to secure the victory.
Jeriah Hightower led the way picking up 148 yards with one touchdown. Marquise Parker was a key on both sides of the ball catching a touchdown, while also intercepting a pass. Gunner Dameron was instrumental on special teams, converting a fake punt, while also bringing a punt all the way back for a touchdown.
The win puts the Maroons at 7-1 and puts them tied a top of the district standings alongside Hopkinsville and Logan County.
The Maroons got off to a quick start. On the third play of the game, Hopkinsville's Jay Bland let a snap go through his hands and North recovered the fumble to start the game with great field position.
Hayden Reynolds made the Tigers pay for their mistake, hitting Parker on a 10-yard pass that was tipped but ultimately found its way into Parker's hands to make it a 7-0 game.
Hightower then joined in on the scoring minutes later, breaking out for a 32-yard run to make it 14-0 after the defense provided a three-and-out.
In the second quarter, Hopkinsville found some rhythm offensively, taking six minutes off the clock in a drive, but North made sure it meant nothing -- coming up with a fourth-down stop at the 14-yard line to get the ball back.
It wouldn't take long for Hopkinsville to get it right back, as a Reynolds' pass was deflected at the line and picked off two plays later.
Parker returned the favor seconds later, intercepting a ball in the red zone and flipped the field bringing it all the way to the 30 to give North one last chance to score in the first half.
The Maroons didn't take advantage, missing on three
deep passes but still found themselves up 14-0 at the break.
In the second half, the Maroons continued with their momentum. After three unsuccessful plays to start the half, Madisonville converted a fourth down trick play to flip the field and stay in possession. Ultimately, the Maroons failed to capitalize on the the drive, getting stopped in the red zone and having a field goal attempt blocked.
The defense made up for the miss getting a quick three-and-out before Dameron brought the stadium to life by taking the ensuing punt all the way to house to make it 20-0.
The ball took an awkward bounce over the Hopkinsville defenders, and Dameron received the ball with no one around him, taking it 40 yards for what proved to be the winning score.
Hopkinsville responded by crossing the field in two minutes, capped off by a 22-yard pass from Bland to Reece Jesse.
Hopkinsville quickly got the ball back and capitalized off three straight pass interference calls against North to get in the redzone and had a three-yard touchdown pass to make it a 20-12 game after three quarters.
In the final minutes, the Tigers had one chance to tie the game. They converted a fourth and five inside the red zone with under a minute, then found the a touchdown with 20 seconds left on the game to make 20-18 score but failed to covert the two-point conversion.
