As the young softball season rolls on, the Lady Maroons continue to impress, showing that the Henderson County Lady Colonels aren’t the only softball team in the second Region to keep an eye on this year.

Madisonville-North Hopkins was ranked 22 in the first Kentucky Softball Coaches’ Association Poll released last Tuesday. When this week’s results were released yesterday afternoon, the Lady Maroons had moved up to 17th in the state.

Last Thursday, however, the high school sports tracking site MaxPreps released their own ranking with a much different result. Unlike the KSCA poll, MaxPrep says they don’t poll coaches, media or players, and they don’t take school size, previous seasons or social media posts into account. The organization says their rankings are scientific and based purely on game data (wins, losses, hits, strikeouts, etc...).

According to that poll, the Lady Maroons are number three in the state of Kentucky behind Western Hills (Frankfort) and Henderson County.

The Lady Maroons and Lady Colonels are scheduled to play twice during the regular season. On April 11, Madisonville will travel to Henderson. On May 3 Henderson County will come to Hopkins County.

Since 1999, the Second Region rivals have been on the softball diamond 31 times. In that series, Henderson County owns a 20-11 edge, including the last three meetings.

After a 4-0 start to the season, regardless of whether they are 22 or 3 in the state, the Lady Maroons are showing themselves to be a team to be taken seriously, with four starters averaging a .500 or above batting average and a combined team ERA of 0.61.

Breena Sherman is currently leading the Lady Maroons at the plate. She’s currently batting .533 with eight hits, 10 RBIs and three homeruns.

Hayleigh Perdue has spent the most time in the circle for Madisonville. Through 12.1 innings, she has struck out 10 and allowed just six hits will having a perfect 0.00 ERA.

KSCA Top 25

1. McCracken County

2. Louisville Ballard

3. South Warren

4. Daviess County

5. Henderson County

6. Lexington Fayette

7. Louisville Assumption

8. Boyle County

9. Warren East

10. Louisville Male

11. Central Hardin

12. Greenwood

13. Oldham County

14. Lexington Catholic

15. Great Crossing

16. Marshall County

17. Madisonville-North Hopkins

18. Anderson County

19. Green County

20. Louisville Mercy

21. Woodford County

22. Elizabethtown

23. Christian County

24. Louisville Butler

25. Lewis County