Saturday, August 31
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, practice session 3, Stavelot, Belgium - ESPN2 4:55 a.m.
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, Stavelot, Belgium - ESPNEWS 7:55 a.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C. - NBC 3 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: Portland Qualifying, Portland, Ore. - NBCSN 5 p.m.
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, Minneapolis, Minn. - FOX 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Mississippi at Memphis - ABC 11 a.m.
Akron at Illinois - BTN 11 a.m.
Indiana at Ball State - CBSSN 11 a.m.
South Alabama at Nebraska - ESPN 11 a.m.
Boise State at Florida State - ESPNEWS 11 a.m.
Mississippi State vs. Louisiana (Lafayette), New Orleans - ESPNU 11 a.m.
Florida Atlantic at Ohio State - FOX 11 a.m.
Northern Iowa at Iowa State - FS1 11 a.m.
Toledo at Kentucky - SEC 11 a.m.
Duke vs. Alabama, Atlanta - ABC 2:30 p.m.
Idaho at Penn State - BTN 2:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Navy - CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina, Charlotte, N.C. - ESPN 2:30 p.m.
Georgia State at Tennessee - ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Stanford - FOX 3 p.m.
Portland State at Arkansas - SEC 3 p.m.
Oregon vs. Auburn, Arlington, Texas - ABC 6:30 p.m.
Missouri at Wyoming - CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Michigan - BTN 6:30 p.m.
Georgia at Vanderbilt - ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Iowa - FS1 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at LSU - SEC 6:30 p.m.
Fresno State at Southern California - ESPN 9:30 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, Valais, Switzerland - GOLF 5:30 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Newburgh, Indiana - GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, Calgary, Alberta - GOLF 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5:30 p.m.
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland - GOLF 5 a.m. (Sunday)
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 1:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Oakland at NY Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis - MLB 12 p.m.
NY Mets at Philadelphia - FS1 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress) - MLB 6 p.m.
Boston at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco - MLB 8 p.m.
ROWING
FISA World Championships: Day 7, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped) - NBCSN 11 p.m. (Sunday)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton - NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich - FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke - FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea - NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin - FS2 11:20 a.m.
Premier League: Liverpool at Burnley - NBC 11:30 a.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN2 10 a.m.
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN2 2 p.m.
U.S. Open: Third Round, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN2 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Washington at Dallas - NBA 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Las Vegas - NBA 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 1
AUTO RACING
Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium - ESPN2 8:05 a.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis - FS1 1 p.m.
IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore. - NBC 2:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis - FS1 3 p.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. - NBCSN 5 p.m.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago - NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles - CBS 2 p.m.
Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles - CBS 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta - ESPN2 2 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma - ABC 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
UCLA at Indiana - BTN 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Tennessee at Illinois - BTN 1 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland - GOLF 5 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana - GOLF 12 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta - GOLF 3 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore. - GOLF 5:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - FS2 11:30 a.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Oakland at NY Yankees - TBS 12 p.m.
LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco - MLB 3 p.m.
NY Mets at Philadelphia - ESPN 6 p.m.
MONTAIN BIKING
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN -- UCI: World Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (taped) - NBCSN 12 p.m. (Monday)
ROWING
FISA World Championships: Day 8, finals, Ottensheim, Austria (taped) - NBCSN 11:30 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Premier League: Wolves at Everton - NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen - FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal - NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio - ESPN2 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt - FS1 11 a.m.
MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle - FS1 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN 10 a.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN 2 p.m.
U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y. - ESPN2 6 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League: Weltklasse Meet, Zürich (taped) - NBC 12 p.m.
X GAMES
Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway - ESPNEWS 8 a.m.
Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway - ESPNEWS 10:30 a.m.
Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway - ESPNEWS 3 p.m.
Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway - ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at Seattle - NBA 6 p.m.
