LaGrange breaks scoring record
Katelyn Morris and Kensley Zieba were recognized before Tuesday night's soccer match between Madisonville North Hopkins and Apollo, while Camryn LaGrange broke the school record in goals for a single season in a 10-0 win over Apollo.
"Morris and Zieba are our two leaders on this team," head coach John Tichenor said. "Not only are they good players on the field, but they're also good students in the classroom. Cam is a great player, and I know she has a lot more goals left in her."
LaGrange, who tallied five goals on the night, has 45 scores on the season.
"Our senior season has been the best that we've ever worked together as a team," Zieba said. "We know what we want to do, and our ultimate goal is to win region."
Morris agreed.
"We've gotten better as a team over the past two years," Morris said. "The drama has dropped on our team, and we know what our goals are."
North entered Tuesday's match riding a nine-game winning streak, sitting on
top in the 2nd Region standings over Hopkins County Central.
Apollo's rough night started less than one minute into the action when their goalkeeper got injured as she was covering up the ball with LaGrange coming in on her. LaGrange accidentally kicked the Apollo keeper, which caused a delay in the match as the fallen keeper was taken off the field.
After play was restarted, LaGrange got North on the board with a goal at the 38:53 mark in the first half. Kylee Coyle got the assist. LaGrange scored again with an assist by Emma Peyton seven minutes later to put the Lady Maroons up 2-0.
With 23 minutes until halftime, Peyton found LaGrange again. The score not only completed the hat trick but tied the school record for goals in a season with 44, which previously set by Laura Rao.
The two seniors got in on the scoring with Morris scoring with 17:38 in the first half and Zieba getting the assist. Zieba then scored a goal of her own two minutes later with Lillie Knight on the assist.
Zieba scored her second of the match with eight minutes to go to put North up 6-0.
LaGrange broke the scoring record with six minutes to play, netting her fourth goal of the match and her 45th goal of the season. Abigail Center was credited with the assist. As for the match, with the fourth goal by LaGrange, North went into halftime with a 7-0 lead.
"I'm just a player on this team," LaGrange said. "The only record I care about is 16-1-1, which is where we are right now. When I saw it cross the goal line, I was just thinking that I finally did it. I was two away last year from breaking it, and I sprained my ankle. I wouldn't be here without my teammates who gave me the ball."
LaGrange extended her goal count early in the second half to put North up 8-0 and Emma Peyton put North within one of ending the match via the 10-goal mercy rule shortly after as she made it 9-0 Lady Maroons.
Shayla Embry ended the match with 33:26 remaining off a rebound from the Apollo goalkeeper to give North their 10th win in a row.
North sits at 16-1-1 heading into their season finale at Owensboro on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
