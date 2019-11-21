On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, November 21
AUTO RACING
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - FS2 4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - FS2 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
BEACH SOCCER (MEN'S)
FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Luque, Paraguay - FS2 2:40 p.m.
FIFA World Cup: Paraguay vs. Japan, Group A, Luque, Paraguay - FS2 5:50 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, First Round, Conway, S.C. - ESPN2 10:30 a.m.
Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, First Round, Charleston, S.C. - ESPNU 10:30 a.m.
Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph's, First Round, Charleston, S.C. - ESPN2 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, First Round, Conway, S.C. - ESPNU 1 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, First Round, Conway, S.C. - ESPN2 3:30 p.m.
North Florida at Iowa - BTN 6 p.m.
Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, Semifinal, New York - ESPN2 6 p.m.
Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, First Round, Conway, S.C. - ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, First Round, Charleston, S.C. - ESPNU 6 p.m.
Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin - BTN 8 p.m.
Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, Semifinal, New York - ESPN2 8 p.m.
Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, First Round, Charleston, S.C. - ESPNU 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Carolina State at Georgia Tech - ESPN 7 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, St. Simons, Ga. - GOLF 11 a.m.
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, Naples, Fla. (taped) - GOLF 3 p.m.
EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - GOLF 1 a.m. (Friday)
NBA BASKETBALL
Portland at Milwaukee - TNT 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix - TNT 9: 30 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Indianapolis at Houston - FOX 7:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at Houston - NFL 7:20 p.m.
