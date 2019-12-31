Lady Panthers snap losing streak

Girls Basketball
Bath County 62, Dawson Springs 34: Brooklyn Clark led the team in scoring with 12 points in the loss. Denisha Randolph was knocking on the door to double digits with nine points and Abby Ward put up seven points for Dawson.
Dawson Springs 58, Cumberland County 57: Clark had a huge game for the Lady Panthers, scoring 35 points to help Dawson out of their losing streak. Randolph had eight points and Clark contributed seven points in the close victory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.