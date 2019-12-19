On Televison
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, December 19
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Wofford at Duke - ESPN2 6 p.m.
Maryland at Seton Hall - FS1 6p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Colorado - PAC-12N 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina State at Auburn- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Florida A&M at Washington State - Pac-12 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
UCLA at Georgia - SECN 10 a.m.
Chattanooga at North Carolina State - ACCN 5:30 p.m.
Duke at South Carolina - SECN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Wisconsin, Semifinals, Pittsburgh - ESPN 6 p.m.
NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Minnesota, Semifinals, Pittsburgh - ESPN 8:30 p.m.
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia - GOLF 8:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Lakers at Milwaukee - TNT 7 p.m.
Houston at LA Clippers - TNT 9:30 p.m.
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Canton, Las Vegas - ESPNU 2 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Delaware, Las Vegas - NBATV 2:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas - ESPNU 4:30 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Iowa, Las Vegas - ESPNU 7 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Austin vs. College Park, Las Vegas - NBATV 8 p.m.
Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, Las Vegas - ESPNU 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
NY Islanders at Boston - NBCSN 6 p.m.
TENNIS
The World Tennis Championship: Men's Quarterfinals and Women's Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - TENNIS 6 a.m.
The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - TENNIS 5 a.m. (Friday)
