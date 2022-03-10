Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

TODAY

Madisonville-North tennis vs Paducah Tilghman

March 11

2022 KY NASP® State Archery Tournament

Madisonville-North tennis vs Lyon County

March 12

2022 KY NASP® State Archery Tournament

March 14

Madisonville-North softball at Lyon County — 6 p.m.

March 15

Hopkins County Central baseball vs UHA — 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North baseball at Livingston Central — 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North tennis @ Union County

March 17

Hopkins County Central softball at Owensboro — 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North softball at Apollo — 5:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs baseball at Crittenden County — 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central baseball vs Todd Central — 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North tennis at Owensboro Catholic

March 18

Hopkins County Central baseball at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.

Madisonville-North baseball vs Murray — 6 p.m.

March 19

Madisonville-North softball vs Livingston Central —  11 a.m.

Hopkins County Central baseball vs Fort Campbell — Noon

March 21

Dawson Springs softball vs Christian Fellowship — 5:30 p.m.

Dawson Springs baseball vs Heritage Christian — 5:30 p.m.

Madisonville-North baseball at Webster County — 5:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central softball at Crittenden County — 6 p.m.

Madisonville-North tennis at Muhlenberg County

