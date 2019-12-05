Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs 66, Christian Fellowship 32
Brooklyn Clark had a big night for the Lady Panthers as she scored 25 points in the season opener at home. She went into halftime already in double digits with 16 points in the first half.
Lyon County will come to town on Thursday with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central 47, University Heights 39
Central starts off year two of the second Nancy Oldham era with a 47-39 win over UHA in front of the home crowd on Tuesday.
The Lady Storm went into halftime with a 28-12 lead and held on until the final buzzer to start their 2019-20 season 1-0. Central will host Fairfield, Ill. on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Dawson Springs 70, Christian Fellowship 51
The Panthers even up their record to 1-1 after the first two games with a win in their home opener Tuesday. Skylar Clark led Dawson offensively with 20 points for the game.
Three other Panthers scored double digits with Landon Pace scoring 18, Braxton Cotton had 15, and Dylan Dawson recorded 11 points.
The Panthers will travel to Fort Campbell on Thursday with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
Webster County 73, Hopkins CountyCentral 34
The Storm finds themselves 0-2 to start the season after a blowout loss to the Trojans in Dixon on Tuesday.
Sam Almon led the Storm in points with 10 for the game.
Almon was also the only Storm player to break double digits in the loss.
Central will host Union County on Saturday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. for their home opener.
