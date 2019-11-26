Maroons ranked No. 3 to start season

The 2019-2020 basketball campaign is just around the corner, and the Madisonville Maroons will start it out with one of the highest team rankings to begin a season in school history.
The Courier-Journal Preseason KHSAA rankings came out this past weekend, and Madisonville was ranked in as the No. 3 team in the state.
North is coming off a historic season that ended in the round of eight at last year's Sweet 16, and many people see them in a prime position to make a return trip to Lexington come March. The Maroons went 30-6 last year, winning the district and regional championship along the way, and return the two leading scorers form the squad in seniors Kenny White and Ksuan Casey.
"Getting to play on the floor in Rupp Arena, getting to win a regional championship for the first time in almost 20
years, I think our players and our coaches got a taste of that, and it really motivates you that much more to try to repeat that and get back," said North head coach Matt Beshear. "The energy that was created in the community last March is something that our guys still remember very well and is something that we would like to repeat."
The Maroons know nothing is guaranteed this season. They face a long road, a tougher schedule and will ultimately get the best effort of every team they face this time around.
"That process starts now, you take one step at the time -- you can't get ahead of your self," said Beshear. "I think our guys know they have a target on their backs this season. We aren't going to surprise anyone."
North won't have time to rest on their preseason accolades, as Beshear set up a schedule that will test the Maroons right from the start. Madisonville currently has five ranked teams on their schedule, including tipping-off the season facing three straight top 15 opponents.
North gets the year started hosting No. 12 Bowling Green Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and then face No. 11 Marshall County and No. 13 McCracken in the Marshall County Hoopfest the following weekend.
Beshear wants his team ready for the high-pressure games of the postseason and organized a path that will get his team prepared.
"We don't just want to go back to the tournament," he said. "We want to go back and win a couple of games."
After the opening week of the season, North still has two top 10 matchups on the schedule.
On Jan. 4, the Maroons are slated to play No. 9 John Hardin in the opening game of the Raymond Reed Classic at South Laurel. On Jan. 11, North will play Louisville Male -- the No. 1 team in the state -- as part of the Toyota of Hopkinsville Classic.
