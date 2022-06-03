Nearly a month after Jai Lucas opted to depart Kentucky for Duke, John Calipari has filled the hole left on his coaching staff.

Calipari and Kentucky will hire Oklahoma assistant K.T. Turner to its coaching staff, per multiple reports.

Turner has quickly risen up the college coaching ranks from starting at Panola Community College from 2005-06 to landing his first NCAA Division I job at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 2011.

He served as an assistant at Wichita State during the 2012-13 season that saw the Shockers reach the Final Four with future NBA star Fred VanVleet on the roster.

Turner then went to SMU, where he spent seven seasons with the Mustangs, including four as the program’s associate head coach.

During his time at SMU, the Mustangs recorded an overall record of 169-71 (.693), won two American Athletic Conference regular season titles and two AAC Tournament championships. Turner coached under Hall-of-Famer Larry Brown for three seasons at SMU and then worked alongside Tim Jankovich.

During the 2020-21 season, Turner was the associate head coach at Texas under Shaka Smart. In the COVID shortened season, Turner helped coach the Longhorns to a 19-8, a Big 12 Tournament Championship and earned an NCAA Tournament No. 3 seed.

Turner was named Oklahoma associate head men’s basketball coach on April 16, 2021, under new head coach Porter Moser who previously was the head coach at Loyola Chicago.

Oklahoma went 19-16 while Turner was in Norman, but despite knocking off defending national champion Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners did not get an NCAA Tournament bid and instead played in the NIT.

Turner is well connected in the state of Texas and is known for his ability to build and foster relationships.