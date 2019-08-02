The Eli Barron Invitational is back this weekend for its 51st time, and the excitement is being felt across town as several locals were hitting the links at Madisonville Country Club Thursday morning for their respective practice rounds.
"It's a major for people around here," said Madisonvile native and past champion Chad Audas.
The Ches Riddle Sr. award given annually to the winner of the tournament is viewed by many as the most important honor in the Madisonville golfing community.
"This is the tournament I want more than any of them," said local golfer Travis Sneed. "It's the tournament people are talking about all year long."
The field is packed to capacity for the second year in a row, having 215 golfers signed up for this year edition -- with 45 of them competing in the championship flight. The course is cut and fixed up to follow USGA regulations and hundreds of people are expected to come out on the final day to follow the action.
"This all makes it feel like a PGA tour event," said local competitor Phil Cotton. "This is our weekend to feel like them."
That feeling is why so many people make competing in the tournament an annual thing.
"This is going to be my ninth time competing, and it's the best weekend of the year," said Madisonville golfer Jared Gamblin. "One of the best individual tournaments around."
But the whole event goes beyond golf.
"It's more than just a great tournament, it's a tradition that has been in this town for 51 years," said Gamblin.
Alongside the golf, there will be complimentary cocktail parties, live entertainment and action for the whole family to join in of the fun.
"It's just huge. We look forward to it every year," said Cotton. "A lot of great golfers, the course is really fun, the entertainment at night is just a great social event, and the golf is the extra that makes it work."
Audas echoed that feeling.
"It's just a Madisonville atmosphere. You are not going to find it anywhere else in any other tournament," he said. "There are so many people who come out to watch and have fun. It's just one of kind."
The event also serves as a chance to return home for those that have left the area.
"People who have moved off plan their vacations around coming in for the Barron," said Audas. "It's more than just golf, it's about the comradery and seeing people you haven't seen since the last Barron."
The Eli Barron's longevity is one of the things that makes the tourney unique.
"It's been going on for so long because the community gets together and people come from out of town to fill it up for one big showcase," said Sneed. "Even if you don't play, it's a fun place to be. It's going to be one great weekend; some of the most fun you'll have all year."
Cotton agreed.
"I play a lot of golf, a lot of tournaments and the Eli Baron is just different," he said. "As soon as it's over, we are already talking about the next one."
It's a weekend circled on the calendar for many.
"People look forward to it all year," said Audas."It's just fun, competitive, and people come from all around."
The tournament officially gets underway at a 7 a.m. Saturday.
