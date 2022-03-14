According to the 2022 High School Softball Coaches’ Poll, the Lady Maroons come into the 2022 softball season ranked second in the 2nd Region, behind Henderson County.

The complete top 10 teams are:

1. Henderson County

2. Madisonville-North Hopkins

3. Christian County

4. Lyon County

5. Caldwell County

6. Union County

7. Webster County

8. Livingston Central

9. Crittenden County

10. Trigg County

Coaches voted Junior Brenna Sherman as the number four player to watch in the region, with fellow junior Zoe Davis coming in tenth.

The top ten players in the region include:

1. Madison Winkler — Christian

2. Calista Collins — Lyon

3. Kaytlan Kemp — Henderson

4. Brenna Sherman — Madisonville

5. Taylor Troutman — Henderson

6. JaMaya Byrum — Henderson

7. Kelsie Hill — Henderson

8. Anna Willett — Henderson

9. Gracie Thomas — Webster

10. Zoe Davis — Madisonville

The Lady Maroons opened their season last night against Lyon County, then head to Owensboro on Thursday to face the 3rd District’s number five team, Apollo High School.

Madisonville isn’t scheduled to face Henderson until April 11.