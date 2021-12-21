Hopkins County Central and Graves County have met on the court four previous times since 2011, with the Eagles winning all of those games, but the Storm swept into Madisonville with something to prove on Monday afternoon in the opening round game of the Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic.

It was both team’s first game back since the Dec. 10 tornado that caused massive destruction and devastation in both Graves and Hopkins counties, putting both school’s seasons on hold for a week. The two teams were originally slated to play this week in Graves County’s CFSB Christmas Classic, which was canceled due to tornado damage.

It proved to be a physical contest, with 34 total fouls being committed in the game.

The Eagles opened the game on an 11-2 run before the Storm finally got their offense going. Hopkins Central reeled Graves back in through the opening period, getting within two as the clock would down, but Graves’ Aydan Flint put up a buzzer beating three to extend his team’s lead to 16-11.

The Storm grabbed their first lead of the game with 4:14 left in the first half at 23-22. Clayton Hooke would add a pair of three-pointers in the period to help Hopkins Central outscore Graves County 18-9 and take a 29-25 lead into the locker room.

Hopkins Central led by as much as seven in the third period, but Graves County never let the game get out of reach. The Eagles fought their way back to match the Storm shot-for-shot in the box with 18 points to head into the fourth quarter with the Central up 47-43.

The Storm pulled out to an eight point lead in the fourth, only to see Graves County pull back within one point with just over two minutes left in the game. Bolstered by a three from Trevor Weldon, the Hopkins Central pulled back out to a six point lead heading into the final 90 seconds. With just 22 second left in the game, the Eagles closed the gap to just two, but were unable to finish the job as the Storm pulled back out to take a 78-72 lead. A late three by Graves County would bring the game to a 78-75 final score with the Storm on top.

Marcus Eaves led the Hopkins Central to victory with 32 points. Trevor Weldon also hit double digits with 18. Wesley Morris had nine, Clayton hook had eight, Drake Skeen scored six, Trevahn Jones posted three and Reese Belt adding two.

Central will return to the court on Wednesday to face Owensboro Catholic in day three of the Holiday Classic. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 3:15 p.m. on Don Parson Court at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School.

The Lady Storm traveled to Ohio County for the DQ Classic on Monday, where they lost 47-41 to the Todd Central Lady Rebels. Not game stats were available as of press time. They are scheduled to face Hancock County tonight in Ohio County at 5 p.m.