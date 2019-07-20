In sports, there are those leaders who lead by loud talking or cheerleading, and there are others who lead by example.
One of those who has led by example throughout all of their life is Keri Barnes (now Langner). Langner will be recognized for her great sports contributions when she is inducted into the Hopkins Central Athletic Hall of Fame in a 7 p.m. ceremony on Friday, Sept. 27.
Langner led by example by being very loyal to her community and her schools growing up. She was not one of these people who jumped schools or went out of district depending on who the coaches were or where her friends were attending. She grew up on Legion Drive and attended West Broadway Elementary School, Browning Springs Middle School and Hopkins Central High School.
Langner also grew up in the era when you didn't play one sport 50 weeks out of the year as she, like many Hall of Famers, exceled at various sports in many different activities. She was on some of coach Nancy Oldham's most successful Lady Storm basketball teams at Central. However, her real measure for the Hall of Fame credentials came through her career on the softball field.
Langner started playing at the YAA and is an example to many youngsters today. She was often the youngest in her league because of the way her birthday fell in relation to league age rules.
She noted recently, "I spent a lot of time warming the bench." Langner had to compete with older girls for many seasons. She later joined her sister, Kacy Barnes, on various travel teams."
Langner added, "I stayed at YAA until they tried to have a fast pitch league, but no one would sign up to play girls' fast pitch in the early days as they all wanted to stay with slow pitch."
See Barnes/Page B2
Langner ended up playing for teams with older players and, as she said, "I learned hard work and determination in order to compete with girls sometimes five years or more older than me."
Langner was there during the early days of Storm softball, and she was the first eighth-grader to play for the Lady Storm in 1998 when she hit .400. Early in the year, she set a then state record of eight runs batted in in a game, and in 2001 she had nine runs batted in in a game, which still is second in the state all-time.
If you look back on Langner's statistics, you need to keep in mind that she was in a different era than what you see today. The pitcher's mound in those days was much closer than it is today and it was much more of a pitcher dominated game when Langner played.
Notwithstanding, the dominance of the pitchers, Langner ended her career with a career batting average of .337, which is eighth all-time in Storm history. She finished with 171 hits (10th all-time) and had 126 career runs batted in (seventh all-time).
One of her assistant coaches and current Athletic Director Kent Akin said it best, "She was really like a mother figure as she led by example. She played on the 2002 team, and she was the only senior on a team that went 28-10."
Akin added, "Although Langner lost her final game in high school 1-0 in 12 innings to Caldwell County, she set the stage for the Storm's great run in the next two years."
Langner tried out after high school and made the University of Louisville softball team but as she noted recently, "I chose not to proceed after a semester of training as I was burnt out. I regret that a lot and admire people who stay with it."
Although Langner stopped playing for the University of Louisville, she still was a leader by example as she started playing intramural ultimate Frisbee. She played on the city coed club team. The interesting part of playing ultimate Frisbee is that is how she met her husband, David Langner.
Langner was also active at UL as a student. Unlike many students today who stay in a dorm room or don't follow athletics, Langner was very active supporting the other student athletes although she was no longer a competitive softball player.
Langner was the public relations chair for UL's Student Spirit Club, LRAISERS. She held season football and basketball tickets throughout college, and still attends those games today.
One of Langner's more interesting experiences came from the fact that she was a "super fan" and attended many University of Louisville athletic events. During this time she got her picture taken as a Louisville fan and appeared on the cover of EA Sports NCAA basketball games for 2004.
Langner ultimately graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications from the UL and a holds a Master's in Organizational Communication from Murray State University.
She eventually returned to Hopkins County and served nine years as marketing director at Hancock Bank and Trust Company but moved back to Louisville so her husband could complete his degree in Engineering at UL.
Today, Langner still follows high school sports while working at Smart Box Dental Marketing as a marketing manager. She has two children, Eli, 3, and Ellori, 2.
Langner is also very thankful to coaches as she reflects on her Hall of Fame induction noting, "I would like to mention that my coaches such as Butch Huff, Kent Akin, Patty Folk and Nancy Oldham, truly taught me things on the field and the court that have carried me throughout my life. Probably the best things I learned in high school were from my coaches."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.