Madisonville-North faced off against the Bosse Bulldogs of Evansville on Saturday, emerging with the win and advancing their season record to 13-5.
The Maroons jumped out in front during the opening period, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-7. Bosse cut into Madisonville’s lead in the second box, but the Maroons still headed to the locker room with a 19-15 lead.
In the third quarter, the Bulldogs matched the Maroons point-for-point, with each side putting up 19 to head into the final eight minutes with Madisonville up 39-34.
During the last quarter, Madisonville finally managed to extend their lead, outscoring Bosse 10-10 to take a 57-44 win.
Most Maroon fans are used to Kale Gaither leading the Madisonville offense, but the state’s number 27 scoring leader came up a little short of his 22.7 PPG average with just 17. That honor instead went to fellow senior Zach Tow, who record 21 points in the win.
Also scoring for the Maroons were Danye Frazier with six, Ashton Gaines and Lajuan McAdoo with four and Javion Martin with three.
Madisonville (13-5) will return to action tonight when they host 2nd Region leading Lyon County (10-4). The Maroons picked up their only loss in the region so far this season against Hopkinsville on Friday night, leaving the Lyons as the only team to have not dropped a game in region play this year.
It will be the first time Madisonville and Lyon have met since Jan. 20, 2020, when the Maroons claimed a 71-64 victory.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.