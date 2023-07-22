The Hopkins County 4-H Council is trying something new this year in hopes to raise money to help youth attend summer camp without having to pay.

According to Connor Cooper, Hopkins County Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Agent, this is the first year that they will be hosting the tournament.

“We are hoping this will be something the community enjoys and becomes an annual event,” Cooper said. “The Hopkins County 4-H Council is the organization hosting the event. We kept trying to think of a fun and different way to fundraise for camp and the thought I kept having was nothing scrams camp more than an old fashion game of kickball.”

Each year Hopkins County 4-H sends over 175 youth to 4-H summer camp. As camp prices continue to rise, they have been trying to find ways to help youth attend camp without breaking the bank.

The tournament will take place September 30, 2023 in Dawson Springs.

The rules are simple,

-All games will be played at Riverside Park in Dawson Springs, KY.

- Teams consist of 10 players on the field and may kick 11 players in the lineup.

-Team rosters may have up to 16 players.

-All players must be on the roster sheet before the start of the first game.

- Ages 16 and up

- Teams must be coed and always have four females in the field. The extra kicker may be male or female.

- One curiosity runner of the same gender is allowed each inning.

- Cost of each team is $250.

- Game consists of seven innings or 40 minutes.

- Teams are “run ruled” if down 15 runs after 4 innings, 10 runs after 5 innings.

- All teams are guaranteed 3 games. Two games in pool play, single elimination-seeded tournament to follow.

- All pitches must be thrown underhand in a “friendly form.” Meaning the pitcher throws the ball with the intention of the kicker getting a good kick in. No significant speed, no excessive bouncing, etc. Any pitch that does not meet this requirement will be called a ball.

- There is no bunting allowed.

- If a kicked ball does not pass the “Diagonal Base Line” it will be declared a bunt and the kicker will be awarded a foul ball. If the defensive team touches a kicked ball in fair territory prior to the ball crossing the “Diagonal Base Line” there is no declared bunt and the player is liable to be put out.

Cooper says that they will not supply uniforms, that would be up to the teams if they wanted to do that.

“Our goal is 15 teams, that would provide funding for 35 of our camp scholarships. So far we have at least four teams confirmed. Two of those are local businesses, Lowes and Carhartt. One is my local Church and one is a group of friends.”

If you are interested please text 270-225-0829 or call the Hopkins County Extension Office and ask to speak with Connor Cooper.