The final stretch of the season is here.
The University of Kentucky football team, having battled its way through a season full of injuries, inexperience and inconsistency, finds itself right in the thick of things.
With four games remaining on the slate, the Wildcats -- coming off of an open date this past weekend -- now sit at 4-4 overall and 2-4 against Southeastern Conference competition. Though UK is out of the running for a league title, they're still very much in the hunt for a fourth consecutive bowl game appearance.
Winning just two of their remaining games would get the Cats there.
With a home matchup this weekend against Tennessee (4-5), followed by a road contest at Vanderbilt (2-6) and consecutive home games against Tennessee Martin (6-3) and Louisville (5-3) to close out the year, they'll certainly have an opportunity.
Though UK coach Mark Stoops said his team isn't focused on reaching a bowl game, the Cats know they're heading into the most crucial point of their schedule.
"We look at it as the last stretch here with the four games," Stoops said Monday, "and we're worried about going 1-0. That is the big message for us: 'Let's put everything into it and go 1-0 this week.' This six games (to win for bowl eligibility) or anything, we don't even really acknowledge that. We want to win a lot more than six."
Realistically, UK should at least split its last four games. Anything more than six wins is just gravy on top.
While Kentucky has done a stellar job in moving past distractions this season -- such as starting quarterback Terry Wilson going down for the year, Lynn Bowden moving from wide receiver to the team's new signal-caller, and a host of other issues along the way -- now, the Cats can add one more to the list.
With Florida State dismissing former Western Kentucky University coach Willie Taggart after the Seminoles' 27-10 loss to Miami on Saturday, it didn't take long for the wheels to start turning.
Stoops, having been an assistant in Tallahassee for two seasons before accepting the lead role at UK in 2012, was an immediate figure in new-hire speculation.
Like any coach, Stoops isn't thrilled to talk about the rumors.
"It is something that you don't really want to address in-season," he said. "It's better than the alternative. For us and myself, it is 100% concentration on Tennessee. That is all I want and want our team to focus on."
Of course, he consulted Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari on the matter.
"With success, you are going to have some of that (attention)," Stoops said. "For me, sitting around here -- this is six and a half years, and you listen to Coach Cal, and every year, he is going to the NBA, right? So, you just dismiss it and concentrate on the things that you can control."
In fact, he doesn't even plan on talking to the team about it.
"There is no need to address that," Stoops said. "Our players know where my heart is at and my focus is. ... There's no need, we'll just continue to do what we're doing."
There are certainly reasons why Stoops might consider it.
His current salary at UK is set at $4.75 million for this year and will escalate by $250,000 each season, capping out at $6 million in 2024-25. For comparison's sake, Taggart was set to make $5 million per year across six seasons. With Stoops' record of success, he'd command a competitive salary.
The weather in Florida is a little less harsh during football season.
He may even have an easier time competing in the ACC than he would in the SEC.
For now, though, Stoops is maintaining his commitment to Kentucky. With four games remaining on the schedule, there's not much room for error moving forward.
If the Cats want to reach another bowl game, they'll have to overcome this distraction -- just like everything else this season.
