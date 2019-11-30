The season came to an end for Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday as they fell to Johnson Central, 52-14. It was likely a long five hour bus ride home for the Maroons as the Golden Eagles advance to the KHSAA Class 4A State Championship for the fifth year in a row next weekend at Kroger Field in Lexington.
"Johnson Central is a very good football team," North head coach Jay Burgett said. "They ran the ball like a machine tonight. We had some turnovers and some penalties that were costly to us."
The Golden Eagles got off to a hot start, scoring on their first two drives of the game. North blocked the PAT on the second score, as they found themselves in a quick 13-0 hole with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Madisonville thought they had something going with a deep pass to Marquise Parker, but the pass was intercepted with Parker getting shoved to the turf by the Johnson Central defender, prompting a response by Parker's teammates. After the dust settled, North was given a penalty and Johnson was given a first down. The Golden Eagles eventually found the endzone with a two-point conversion to go up 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
North got on the board when Haydon Reynolds found Parker in the endzone for a touchdown to make the score 21-7. The Golden Eagles again found the endzone to go up 29-7 shortly before halftime.
On North's next drive, Reynolds found Deljuan Johnson 41 yards down the field at the Golden Eagles' 12-yardline. Then a comedy of errors ensued with North recovering their first fumble and Johnson Central recovering the second fumble. Johnson Central eventually took a knee and went into halftime with the comfortable lead.
North started the second half with the ball, and they didn't waste any time with Reynolds finding Parker 73 yards for a touchdown. to cut the lead to 29-14 to open the third quarter.
As was the case all night, Johnson Central quickly answered following a long pass that help to extend the advantage to 37-14 with 7:30 to go in the third.
After another North turnover, Johnson Central marched the ball down to the Maroons' four-yard line, but they fumbled the ball on first and goal and North recovered in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
On their next possession, Johnson Central busted a long run to put the team back in scoring territory and eventually found the endzone to make the score 45-14 with 7:32 remaining in the game.
Reynolds gave up his fifth interception of the game at Johnson Central's seven-yard line with five minutes remaining, giving the Golden Eagles the choice of running out the clock or score another touchdown to start the running clock.
Johnson Central put the final nail in the coffin with a touchdown with less than four minutes remaining, starting the running clock with the score 52-14.
North runningback Jeriah Hightower recorded 162 rushing yards on Friday night, just short of 3,000 yards for the season with 2,979 yards for the senior.
"It's a tough loss against a great football team tonight," Hightower said. "A lot of hard work went into this season for me. Playing with my teammates every day, they made me better everyday. I'm blessed to have them by my side."
North ends their 2019 campaign with an 11-3 record, the state's leading rusher and a trip to the semi-state round of the KHSAA Class 4A Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
