Local Sports
Friday
Football
Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins at Meade County- 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Hopkins County Central Storm Invitational at Madisonville Country Club
Cross Country
Madisonville Classic at Madisonville North Hopkins
On Television
(All Times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, August 23
AUTO RACING
IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Madison, Ill.- NBCSN 5 p.m.
BOXING
ShoBox: The New Generation, Broken Arrow, Okla.- SHO 9 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Winnipeg at Edmonton- ESPN2 8 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden- GOLF 4 a.m.
LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, second round, Aurora, Ontario- GOLF 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, second round, Atlanta, Ga.- GOLF 12 p.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, Boise, Idaho- GOLF 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
TBA- ESPN2 5 p.m.
TBA- ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Washington at Chicago Cubs- MLB 1 p.m.
Atlanta at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Miami- MLB 6 p.m.
Boston at San Diego OR Toronto at Seattle- MLB 9 p.m.
NFL FOOTBALL
Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit- CBS 7 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Köln- FS2 1:30 p.m.
Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.
MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC- ESPN 7 p.m.
Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna- FS1 8:55 p.m.
MLS: Seattle at Portland- ESPN 9 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Atlanta at New York- CBSSN 6:30 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia- NBA 11 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.