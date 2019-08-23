Local Sports

Friday

Football

Hopkins County Central at Webster County- 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Union County- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Soccer

Madisonville North Hopkins at Meade County- 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Hopkins County Central Storm Invitational at Madisonville Country Club

Cross Country

Madisonville Classic at Madisonville North Hopkins

On Television

(All Times Central)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, August 23

AUTO RACING

IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Madison, Ill.- NBCSN 5 p.m.

BOXING

ShoBox: The New Generation, Broken Arrow, Okla.- SHO 9 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

Winnipeg at Edmonton- ESPN2 8 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden- GOLF 4 a.m.

LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, second round, Aurora, Ontario- GOLF 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, second round, Atlanta, Ga.- GOLF 12 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, second round, Boise, Idaho- GOLF 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

TBA- ESPN2 5 p.m.

TBA- ESPNU 8:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.- FS2 3:30 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Washington at Chicago Cubs- MLB 1 p.m.

Atlanta at NY Mets OR Philadelphia at Miami- MLB 6 p.m.

Boston at San Diego OR Toronto at Seattle- MLB 9 p.m.

NFL FOOTBALL

Preseason: Buffalo at Detroit- CBS 7 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Köln- FS2 1:30 p.m.

Premier League: Everton at Aston Villa- NBCSN 1:55 p.m.

MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC- ESPN 7 p.m.

Liga MX: Monterrey at Santos Laguna- FS1 8:55 p.m.

MLS: Seattle at Portland- ESPN 9 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Atlanta at New York- CBSSN 6:30 p.m.

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia- NBA 11 p.m.

