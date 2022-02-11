The Madisonville North Hopkins Lady Maroons used what has become their trademark of late a big third quarter to break wide open a close game with 7th District rival Hopkins County Central.

The Lady Maroons lead 29-27 at the half and came out firing in the third quarter. Amari Lovan open the third quarter with a 3 pointer to give the Lady Maroons a 32-27 lead and then Destiny Whitzell got an offense rebound and put back to make the score 34-27. The Lady Storm closed back to within 34-31 on a 3 pointer by Mercy Sutton and a made FT by Brooklyn Clark, but the rest of the quarter was all the Lady Maroons. Cameron Lagrange came down and hit a 3-point basket followed by an Emily Hallum 3-point basket, and 2 pointer by Lovan to make it 42-31. Lagrange then knocked in another 3-pointer followed by 2 Free throws by Lovan to make the score 47-31. The Lagrange and Lovan both got old fashion 3-point plays and opened the lead to 53-31 and the closest the Lady Storm got the rest of the night was within 18.

It started out as a very good game between 2 of the best teams in the region. In the first quarter Madisonville North came out of the box fast on 7 points by Amari Lovan to open a 7-2 lead to start the game. The Lady Storm answered with a basket by Mercy Sutton and a 3 pointer by Clark to tie the game at 7. The teams continued to play close in the first quarter and Madisonville North had a 17-14 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter the Lady Maroons opened the lead up to 21-16 and that is when the Lady Storm achieve something rare, a 6-point offensive trip. Brooklyn Clark scored a basket and was foul. Clark hit the free throw and the Lady Maroons were called for a foul on the free throw giving the ball back to Hopkins County Central. Sutton then hit a 3 pointer to give the Lady Storm their first lead of the night at 22-21. Brooklyn Clark hit a 3 pointer and the Lady Storm had what would be their biggest lead of the night at 27-23. Emily Hallum then hit a 3 pointer with 1:04 left in the half to cut the lead to 27-26 and then Hallum hit a 3 pointer right before the halftime buzzer to give the Lady Maroons a 29-27 halftime lead.

Amari Lovan had a big game for the Lady Maroons with 27 points on 11-16 from the field including 4 of 5 from the 3-point line and she added 11 rebounds. Lagrange added 16 points and was 3 of 4 from the 3-point line. Emily Hallum had 12 points on 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. Whitzell added 6points and 6 rebounds. Jaycee Noffsinger added 4 points and 3 rebounds and Kailey Barber had 2 for the Lady Maroons.

Mercy Sutton lead the Lady Storm with 19 points and 6 rebounds. Brooklyn Clark had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Emile Jones had 7 points and Briana Fritz and Kire Peyton had 2 points apiece.

The Lady Maroons were 27-50 from the field including 11-18 from the 3-point line. The Lady Storm were 14-40 from the field including an icy 1-12 in the decisive 3rd quarter.

The Lady Maroons improve to 19-5 with their 6 win in a row and 5-0 in the district. The Lady Storm are now 16-6 overall, 4-1 in the district and have lost 2 games in a row for the first time this season. The Lady Storm will be back in action Saturday at Christian County for a JV/Varsity starting at 2 PM. The Lady Maroons will return to the court Monday for a Varsity Double Header vs Hopkins County Central. Monday’s game will decide who will be the number one seed and play Dawson Springs in the district tournament and the loser will be the 2 seed and play Caldwell County in the district.

Hopkins Co. Cen. 14-13-04-09-40

Mad. N.-Hopkins 17-12-24-14-67

Madisonville North: Lovan 27, Lagrange 16, Hallum 12, Whitzell 6, Noffsinger 4, Barber 2

3point goals: Hallum 4, Lovan 4, Lagrange 3

Hopkins County Central: Sutton 19, Clark 10, Jones 7, Fritz 2, Peyton 2

3-point goals: Clark 2, Sutton 2, Jones 1