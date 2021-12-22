Nobody expected the closing game of the 2021 Madisonville-North Hopkins Holiday Classic to be much of a challenge for Madisonville, but Hancock County, who had already dropped games to John Hardin and Butler in the tournament, had another plan.
Kale Gaither sank a pair of early threes in the opening minute of yesterday afternoon’s to lead the Maroons to a 6-2 lead. Despite an eight point effort from the senior guard in the opening eight minutes, Hancock County managed to get hot, and jumped out to an 18-14 lead by the end of the period, which saw five lead changes.
Momentum swung in the Maroons direction to start the second period with Madisonville going on a 10-3 run to take a 26-22 lead. The Hornets then put up four unanswered to tie the game at 26, before the Maroons went on 10-2 run to end the first half at 36-28. Gaither would contribute 10 points to the Madisonville total in the period, bringing his first half total to 18.
The Hornets started a rally to begin the second half, clawing their way back from a nine point deficit to take a 50-49 lead wth 1:49 left in the quarter. The two teams would swap the lead three times in the last 90 seconds with the Maroons coming out on top, heading into the final eight minutes with a slim 53-52 lead.
Hancock County went on a 7-2 run to open the final period to take a 59-55 lead. The teams would then swap the lead back and forth five times before arriving at a 65-65 tie with 50.5 left on the clock. Coming out of a time-out, the Hornets would play for the last shot and the win, but missed a baseline jumper as regulation expired.
The Maroons scored quick in overtime to jump out to a 67-65 lead, but the Hornets would get back in front with an old fashion three. Just seconds later Gaines would put Madisonville back in front with a jumper. But the Hornets wouldn’t be stopped, tying the game at 73 with just 7.3 seconds left in the OT period. An in-bounds to Gaither left Gaines wide open. He took the pass and laid it up and in, drawing the foul with just 1.2 on the clock. He sank the final shot of the game from the foul line to give the Maroons a 76-73 win.
Gaither led Madisonville in scoring, putting up 25 in the game. Zach Tow and Ashton Gaines each scored 19. Landon Cline added five, with Danye Frazier, Destin Cheirs, Jackson Hill, Lajuan McAdoo and Nyeem Peyton each adding a pair.
Madisonville-North Hopkins will take a break for Christmas before they travel to Pensacola, Florida on Monday for the Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic. They are scheduled to play Lakeshore (Mandeville), LA at 5:30 p.m. For those not making the trip, the game is scheduled to be broadcast on the NFHS Network.
