The Maroons' defense carried Madisonville to a 25-15 victory over Christian County in Hopkinsville Friday night.
North allowed just 134 yards of total offense, while forcing two turnovers as they picked up their fourth straight victory to start the season despite having their worst offensive outing of the year.
"We are still 4-0 football team, you can't take that away from these guys. They have earned the right to still be an undefeated football team," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "But tonight they showed some weaknesses, and we have to come out on Monday ready to keep on working, prepare to get better, not only for Ballard Memorial next week, but moving forward."
North was stuck in a dog fight throughout the first half, with an offense that had been averaging 45 points per game hitting a wall and getting slowed down for the first time this season.
"In the first half, we just couldn't move the football. We weren't doing the things we wanted to," said Burgett. "But we were still able to score that touchdown, and Deljuan (Johnson) broke away to give us some room the rest of the way."
Jeriah Hightower was the leading force on offense finishing the night with 257 yards on the ground off 32 carries. Johnson ended up as the top receiver with two touchdown grabs, and quarterback Hayden Reynolds went 9-19 for 100 yards and the two touchdowns.
In the first quarter, North had three fumbles, but lost only one of them, and managed the team's only score off a smashing run by Hightower near the goal line. Luckily, the Maroons' defense was firing on all cylinders to carry the load.
The Maroons' offense woke up in the last 50 seconds of the half when Reynolds hit a wide open Johnson for a 65-yard touchdown grab to put the Maroons up 13-0 at the break.
Christian County found themselves back in the game quickly in the third quarter when a Colonel linebacker read Reynolds eyes on a screen play, intercepted the pass and took it all the way back to make it a 13-7 game.
"We didn't have a great week of practice," said Burgett. "We need to understand, you have to practice just as hard during the week as when you're wearing pads on Friday."
In the ensuing possession, North got the ball the to the 12-yard line but were stopped on fourth down after an errant throw by Reynolds. The defense again bailed out the offense the very next play creating a turnover, which set up a redo for Reynolds, who didn't let the opportunity go to waste again. This time he hit Johnson again on a four-yard slant to make it a 19-7 affair after failing a two point conversion for the second time on the night.
Down 12, the Christian County's fight was still on. Upon getting the ball, the Colonels took just three plays to score again culminating in a 56-yard scoring pass to make it a 19-13 game.
"Next week we will have a different effort," said Burgett. "In the long run, this game could be something that propels us forward more than the lopsided wins we were having."
Hightower needed just three carries to restore the Maroons' lead. He went for 45 yards with his first touch, then went for 18 more in his second and scored with a 14-yard rush to make it 25-15.
Christian County was close to finding another score in the game with just eight minutes left, but Marquise Parker came up with a crucial interception that took away a scoring chance and the home fan's energy.
From there, North played the clock and defended their 10-point lead to secure the win.
"These guys learned to win last year," said Burgett. "They are a senior group that knows how to handle being behind the eight ball; they have a short term memory and they will make the plays needed to win the game."
