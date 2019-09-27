The Western Kentucky football program will be presented another golden opportunity to take a major step forward on Saturday at Houchens/Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Incoming will be the UAB Blazers, defending champions of Conference USA, and undefeated this season against somewhat suspect competition.
WKU (1-2, 1-0 C-USA) is a home underdog against UAB (3-0, 0-0) in this one, but, curiously, not by much.
Since dropping football altogether following the 2014 season and restarting the program in 2017, the Blazers have quickly established a championship heritage under head coach Bill Clark, becoming one of the greatest Cinderella stories in the history of the collegiate game -- and deservedly so.
But UAB is certainly not unbeatable, and for the Hilltoppers -- C-USA champions in 2015 and 2016 -- to re-establish themselves as a championship-worthy program, they must make the most of opportunities like this one.
In more ways than one, this is a pivotal contest for WKU football.
In retrospect, Hilltopper fans became understandably spoiled as Western ascended the FBS ladder at warp speed in the first half of the decade, initially under the direction of Willie Taggart, then for a season with Bobby Petrino, and later for three highly memorable seasons with Jeff Brohm.
At every turn between 2011 and 2016, the Hilltoppers exceeded expectations on the gridiron, and Hilltopper Nation -- which had suffered through a 26-game losing streak during the FCS-to-FBS transition -- absolutely loved it.
During that glorious six-season span, WKU enjoyed six consecutive winning seasons, was bowl-eligible six consecutive times, defeated Kentucky twice, defeated Navy twice, defeated Army twice, won three straight bowl games, won consecutive league titles, and, of all things, got themselves ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Since the end of the 2016 season, the Hilltoppers have won only 10 of 28 games, are coming off consecutive losing seasons, dismissed head coach Mike Sanford after two disappointing seasons, were defeated by Sun Belt Conference representative Georgia State in their only bowl appearance (2017), and last season failed to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2010.
Moreover, WKU lost games it had no business losing, including home defeats to FCS teams such as Maine (2018) and Central Arkansas (2019), lost in the most improbable ways imaginable (Old Dominion scored 10 points in the final nine seconds to win 37-34 at Western last fall), and have lost five of their last six games played in Bowling Green.
The trend is disconcerting, unacceptable, and it needs to be reversed in a hurry if the Hilltoppers hope to appease and maintain a traditionally fickle fan base that is quick to embrace triumph, but equally swift to abandon mediocrity and worse -- particularly in light of the
program's relatively recent national success.
In the past two seasons, Western has lost more than its share of home games it was expected to win.
The time has come for the Hilltoppers to step up and win one they are expected to lose.
Well-resurrected and high-flying UAB provides just such an opportunity this weekend.
