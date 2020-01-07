Local Sports
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 6 p.m.
Dawson Springs vs. Crittenden County- 6 p.m.
Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 6 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, January 7
CHL HOCKEY
Lulea at Frolunda, First Semifinal, Leg 1- NHLN 11 a.m.
Mountfield at Djurgarden, Second Semifinal, Leg 1- NHLN 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
Virginia at Boston College- ACCN 6 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers- BTN 6 p.m.
Houston at Temple- CBSSN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland- ESPN 6 p.m.
Miami at Louisville- ESPN2 6 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina- ESPNU 6 p.m.
Providence at Marquette- FS1 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri- SECN 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Syracuse- ACCN 8 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska- BTN 8 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake- CBSSN 8 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia- ESPN 8 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech- ESPN2 8 p.m.
Texas Christian at Kansas State- ESPNU 8 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton- FS1 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M- SECN 8 p.m.
Utah State at Air Force- ESPN2 10 p.m.
Fresno State at New Mexico- ESPNU 10 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn- NBATV 6:30 p.m.
New York at LA Lakers- NBATV 9:30 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Colorado at NY Rangers- NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, The Shenzhen Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds- TENNIS 5 p.m.
ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage AND The Auckland Open, Early Rounds- TENNIS 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 6 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia- TENNIS 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
