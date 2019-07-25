High-flying act at fair 2nd straight year; Fulks hopes popularity grows
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair held a motocross event on Wednesday night at the fairgrounds arena.
This is the second year in a row the fair had motocross under the supervision of Stephen Fulks.
"We mostly have people who are local and a few who aren't," Fulks said. "Most of them are people I've known over the years. I've been doing motocross for 15 years, and you meet a lot of people."
With the event in its second year, Fulks hopes to make it one of the must-see attractions at the fair for the coming years.
"If it was on a different night, then it probably would be one of the more popular events," he said.
Motocross is held in the middle of the week while the demolition derby is on Thursday and the tractor pull goes on during the weekend nights.
As Fulks said, many of the riders are from the Madisonville area ranging from ages 4 years old to riders in their 40s.
"I think it's pretty good for the community," said Tyler Scott, an 18-year old rider from Manitou. "We have a lot of local riders around this area, but not many of them get to go off and do anything since there isn't many local tracks."
Fulks said the track at the arena was laid out on Tuesday night and was worked on during the day on Wednesday to ensure it was ready for motocross and quad ATV riders to tear it up later that evening.
"The track is pretty good," Scott said. "It's a little on the dry side, but as it gets dark, the dew will start forming, and the ground moisture will come up so overall it's pretty good. Stephen did a fantastic job; he never disappoints."
Along with the high-flying experienced riders, the event also had young kids go out on the track like 8-year-old Aden Burdin. Burdin has been riding his whole life and has been racing for three years.
"I'm ready to go out there," Burdin said.
"I'm hoping the event will grow," Fulks said. "We'll have a few people who are local pro riders and high-flying action."
