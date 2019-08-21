Local Sports
Thursday
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Crittenden County- 7 p.m.
On Television
(All times Central)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Wednesday, August 21
AURORA GAMES
Day 2: Women's Gymnastics, ALBANY, N.Y.- ESPNU 6 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, MöLNDAL, Sweden- 4 a.m. (Thursday)
HORSE RACING
Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, YORK, England- NBCSN 8 a.m.
Saratoga Live: From SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.- FS2 12 p.m.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
World Series: CHUNG NAM, South Korea vs. CHOFU CITY, Japan, International semifinal, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.- ESPN 2 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.- ESPN 6:30 p.m.
World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.- ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Seattle at Tampa Bay- MLB 12 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Mets- MLB 6 p.m.
NY Yankees at Oakland- ESPN 9 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
UEFA Champions League: Krasnodar at Olympiacos, first leg of the playoff round- TNT 2 p.m.
USL: Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC- ESPNEWS 6 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, FLUSHING, N.Y.- ESPNEWS 10 a.m.
WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, BRONX, N.Y.- TENNIS 10 a.m.
ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- TENNIS 2 p.m.
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, MELBOURNE, Australia- NBA 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
