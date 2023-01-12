This was supposed to be a redemption tour of sorts for head coach John Calipari but Kentucky’s dream season has turned into a nightmare.

After going a humiliating 9-16 in 2020-21, the Wildcats bounced back to finish the 2021-22 regular season at 25-7 before suffering an embarrassing loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, effectively following one of the worst seasons in school history with one of the worst NCAA Tournament losses in school history.

But this season was supposed to be different.

In all, UK returned 42.8% of its minutes, 44.3% of its points, 58.4% of its rebounds, 53.8% of its assists, 72.9% of its blocks, and 50% of its steals from a team that spent much of the reason ranked inside the top 5 and won 26 games and defeated the two teams that played for the national championship--Kansas and North Carolina--by a combined 47 points during the regular season.

Kentucky also became the first team since North Carolina in 2009 to return the national player of the year in Oscar Tshiebwe, returned SEC assist leader Sahvir Wheeler and added projected lottery pick Cason Wallace while adding shooters CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves to ease perimeter shooting concerns.

“I’ve been here a long time for a coach at one place and I’m going to live out this contract. I’ve committed to it and I’m going to do it,” Calipari said in July. “We want to say, ‘Let’s take this thing to another level and let’s just keep going.’ ”

The Wildcats also got the benefit of getting a jumpstart on the 2022-23 season with a foreign trip to the Bahamas in August, which came complete with 10 extra practices this summer.

The Bahamas have been very good to Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats parlayed trips to the islands into a 38-1 record and trip to the Final Four in 2014 and a 30-7 finish and Elite 8 appearance in 2018, going a combined 68-8 and winning nearly 90% of its games over those two seasons.

“The Bahamas trip has been big for us. You really get to know who your team is,” Calipari said. “So you get 10 practices, but we’re also getting two hours a week like everyone in the country’s doing, but we get those 10 extra practices. We begin that process already developing players, getting them to play together.”

This time around, Kentucky won its four games by an average of 50 points and looked every bit of the preseason top-5 team they were billed to be.

But at the midway point of the 2022-23 season, you don’t have to be a Basketball Benny to see that something is very wrong with the Wildcats.

Calipari tipped off the preseason with a now ominous warning, asking for patience from fans because it may take his preseason top-5 team to develop.

It began with a loss in a very winnable game vs. Michigan State in the Champions Classic. Kentucky was then mauled at Gonzaga and manhandled by UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic.

That’s when the whispers started.

But it wasn’t until an 89-75 loss at Missouri in its SEC opener, a game in which the Tigers led wire-to-wire, that the whispers grew into audible groans.

After wins over Louisville and LSU, the Wildcats were absolutely dismantled 78-52 at Alabama. The 26-point loss was the largest margin of defeat for Kentucky in 157 all-time meetings against the Crimson Tide and the second-largest SEC loss in Calipari’s 14 seasons.

The loss dropped UK to 0-4 vs. Quadrant 1 opponents this season with those losses coming by an average of 16.5 points per game. In those four losses to Gonzaga, UCLA, Missouri, and Alabama, the Cats led for a combined 96 seconds of game action.

Instead of rallying, Kentucky followed that up with an embarrassing 71-68 home loss to lowly South Carolina Tuesday night. The Gamecocks, who were picked to finish last in the SEC and had lost to Colorado State, Davidson, George Washington, UAB, East Carolina, and Vanderbilt, snapped the Wildcats’ 28-game Rupp Arena win streak as 20-point underdogs.

That’s not only two straight losses but two straight games that felt like real breaking points for a Kentucky program that dropped to 45-30 in its last 75 games and now something’s got to shake.

Watching the Wildcats fall behind 13-2 and allow 42 first half points to a team that scored just 42 total in a loss to Tennessee last weekend, there’s no longer any denying that this team is not connected. It’s so obvious.

You can say a lot about Calipari as a coach but at least his teams, historically, have played hard and would defend. This one does neither. And afterward, you had the normally mild-mannered and reserved Tshiebwe calling out his teammates publicly for their lack of fight while at the same time, the opposing coach was saying they specifically targeted Tshiebwe because of his inability to defend the pick-and-roll.

And, yes, this team’s offensive struggles are well-documented. But even combined with its defensive ineptitude, there’s just no way Kentucky should be this bad.

There’s been rumors of dissension in the ranks, both among the players and between coaches and players. As evidenced by Tshiebwe’s call to arms and saying he encouraged Calipari to show his softer side with the players, only to have Calipari deny that conversation took place, shows there’s a messaging problem. And for one reason or another, Calipari doesn’t seem to be getting through to his players. Or maybe they’ve tune him out and just aren’t responding.

We’ve learned a lot about this UK team through 16 games, most of it not good. But we’re about to learn a lot more about these Cats Saturday when they travel to Knoxville to take on No. 5 Tennessee. The Volunteers have taken six of the last nine from the Wildcats and given Kentucky’s results against other quality opponents this season, especially on the road, it may get ugly.

To their credit, the Cats didn’t quit against the Gamecocks, rallying from an 11-point deficit with less than four minutes to go to have a chance to tie it in the closing seconds. But the loss to South Carolina is still the type than can put your season in the tank if you let it, especially given the obviously fragile nature of this UK team.

When the season began, Kentucky had hoped to secure a No. 1 seed in the South Region for an opportunity to play its Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games in nearby Louisville. In his latest Bracketology, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi now has the Wildcats among his first four out and in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament altogether for the second time in three years.

This once-promising season is now crumbling in Calipari’s hands. Can he pick up the pieces in time?