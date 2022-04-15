The Madisonville Maroons were on base at Fort Campbell Thursday night to face a very young Falcons tennis team.
Nathaniel Crick, the Maroons top player, had to help his opponent through their best 2 out of 3 set contest.
“He had only played pro sets (a single 8 game set) and didn’t know how to play a 2/3 set match. But we got through it,” said Maroons head coach Bryan Fazenbaker.
The Maroons kept focused and won 9-0. Nathaniel Crick, Aiden Brummer, Eli Dunn, Adam Tagg, Lukas Ramey and Braeden Bell all claimed singles wins, while Crick and Brummer, Dunn and Tagg, and Ramey and Jett Lutz won in doubles play.
Fazenbaker added, “I heard Nate and Braeden (Bell) helping their opponents with swing or position tips between points. Pure class.”
The Maroons next face regional rival Caldwell County Monday at home.
