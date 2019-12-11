Deljuan Johnson scored 22 points to lead Madisonville North Hopkins to a 77-54 victory over Christian County Tuesday night.
North got off to a 15-9 start in the first quarter to get the lead with three minutes to go. Through the first eight minutes of play, the Maroons held a 25-13 lead. Both defenses were able to keep each other at bay with a tightly contested second quarter. North went into halftime with a 33-27 lead.
Johnson led the Maroons offensively in the first half with 12 points. Zach Tow recorded eight points, Ksuan Casey had five points and Kenny White contributed four points in the first 16 minutes.
North extended their lead to 48-37 with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter and extended the advantage to 52-42 by the end of the period. The Maroons eventually built their lead to 20 at 68-48 with two minutes to go.
Tow ended his night with 14 points, while White finished with 13 points and Casey had nine points.
With the win on Tuesday night, North improves their record to 4-0 as they will not play again until Tuesday, Dec. 18, at Hopkins County Central. Tip off for the crosstown game is set for 7:30 p.m.
