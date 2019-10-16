The Madisonville North Hopkins High School girls soccer team reached the semifinal of the 2nd Region Tournament Tuesday night by dismantling Trigg County, 6-0.
Lillie Carmen got the scoring going with a beautiful long distance kick that flew across the face of goal and found the upper left corner seven minutes in, and North never looked back.
It would only take the Lady Maroons two minutes to find their second score. Carmen made a blitzing run through the right wing and picked out the right cross to find Camryn LaGrange alone in the box who slotted it home to make it 2-0.
Kylee Coyle made it a 3-0 game 15 minutes in, putting home a rebound a few inches away from the goal and Kensley Zieba made it 4-0 in the 20 minute mark hitting a long range bomb that went over the Trigg County keeper.
Emma Peyton all but punched the ticket to the next round with five minutes left in the half, capping off a counter attack to make it 5-0 before LaGrange scored in the final minute of the half, sending home a loose ball in the box for her second of the night.
In the second half, North controlled the match holding on to their six goal lead to clinch the win. The Lady Maroons rotated their entire squad in, while still only allowing one shot on Kara Franklin's goal to advance to the next round.
Up next for North will be University Heights Academy, who won their quarterfinal 5-1 over Webster County in the opener on the night. The match is schedule for 7:30 p.m. today at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
