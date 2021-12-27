Madisonville-North Hopkins opened their trip to Pensacola, Florida on Monday night for the 2021 Innisfree Hotels Pensacola Beach Classic against the Lakeshore Titans of Mandeville, LA, and senior Kale Gaither was in rare form, putting up 24 points for the Maroons.
The game remained scoreless through the first two minutes of play, until back-to-back layups from Ashton Gaines and Gaither put the Maroons on the board at 4-0. Madisonville got as much as six ahead in the opening eight minutes, but the Titans held on, pulling back within two. A late scoring flurry by Madisonville, including a buzzer beating three by Gaither, who had ten in the period, extended that lead back to 21-14.
Madisonville would add to their lead in the second, pulling out to a 34-24 lead by the time they headed to the locker room for the half.
Landon Cline opened the second half for the Maroons with a three, and Madisonville went on to add one to their lead in the period to take a 45-34 lead into the fourth and final quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Lakeview would battle back, getting within three of Madisonville at one point, but the Maroons offense kicked into high gear, going on a 13-3 run to end the game at 66-53.
Gaither led Madisonville with 24 points on the night. Gaines scored 19, while Zach Tow also got into double digits with 18 and Cline scored five.
The Maroons were scheduled to play Vicksburg, MS this morning at 8:30 a.m. Tomorrow at 4 p.m. they will put the wraps on their trip to the beach when they face David Crocket High School of Jonesborough, TN at 4 p.m.
The Lady Maroons were in action on Monday at the McCracken County Hardwood Tournament, but no results had been reported as of press time.
