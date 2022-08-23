Hopkins County Central High School’s middle school runners competed on Saturday in the CC season opener in Hopkinsville.
“The Central Middle team really showed out today” said Central Coach David Kyle
In the boys division Tucker Young was the highest finishing member of the Storm in the 3,000 meter run, finishing fifth. Also running in the event were Todd Payne (30th), Jaxson Adcock (39th), Nolan Ray (68th) and Avery Justice (79th)
In the 5,000 meter run, Mason McConnell finished the course in 62nd for the Storm, followed by James Adams (65th), Hunter DeMoss (67th) and Sam Martin (68th).
In the girls’ division Addie Menser finished sixth overall and Jaycee Paterson finished seventh overall to lead the Lady Storm in the 3,000 meter run. Jenna Fairchild finished in 33rd.
In the 5,000 meter run, Siena Welch was 23rd for Hopkins Central.
Central will travel just up the road on Aug. 27 to compete in the Madisonville Classic 2022
