Boys Soccer
Henderson County 2, Hopkins County Central 0: Central was shutout for the second time this season on Monday night with the 2-0 loss to Henderson. The Colonels extend their winning streak to six games while Central's record goes to 2-3-3 entering Tuesday.
The next match for the Storm will be on Thursday as they host Murray with varsity kickoff at 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 1, Ohio County 0: Camryn LaGrange scored the only goal for North in the 1-0 win, her team-leading 24th of the season. Kensley Zieba and Katelyn Morris were credited with assists on Monday night. Kara Franklin stopped 10 shots in net for the Lady Maroons, picking up her fourth shutout in 2019.
Hopkinsville 4, Hopkins County Central 0: Kire Peyton made 14 stops in goal for Central in the 4-0 loss on Monday night to Hopkinsville. The Lady Storm enter play on Tuesday with a 5-3-0 record with Monday night only the second time Central got shutout so far this season.
Volleyball
Muhlenberg County 3, Hopkins County Central 0: Central forced extra points in the first set, but couldn't shut the door with the Mustangs winning the set 27-25. Muhlenberg County won the second set 25-18 and completed the sweep by taking the third set 25-11.
Entering Tuesday, Central lost three games in a row, giving the Lady Storm a record of 2-6.
Boys Golf
Madisonville North Hopkins 164, Hopkins County Central 172, Dawson Springs 198: North's Jackson Hill was named the medalist for the County Tournament at the Madisonville City Park Golf Course on Tuesday as he carded 37. North's Aaron Munger wasn't too far behind his teammate shooting a 39. Trae Barber shot 40 for Central.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.