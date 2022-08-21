Friday night football is back in the Bluegrass, and the Hopkins County Central Storm came out gunning on Friday night, claiming a 30-23 win in their first outing of the 2022 season.

Webster County came out hot, scoring eight points in the first quarter, while holding the Storm scoreless. They added eight more to start the second half and take a 16-0 lead on Hopkins Central’s home turf.

But the Storm wasn’t having it.

Quarterback Jaden Brasher handing off to Logan Rodgers, who made a 70 yard touchdown run to get Central on the board. The Storm then used a successful two-point conversion by Calil McNary to cut the Trojans’ lead to 16-8. Rodgers would break the goal line once again before halftime, and McNary would make his second conversion of the night to tie it up at 16-16 heading to the locker room.

Central came back from half with momentum and once add 14 more points to the board. McNary carried the ball in for six and caught a pass from Brasher for another six and then grabbed his third two-point conversion of the game to make it 30-16 by the end of the third.

Webster would add seven in the fourth quarter but Central would hold them off to seal the home opener win 30-23.

Jaden Brasher had 12 completions for a total of 152 yards and one touchdown. Logan Rodgers had 100 yards rushing, 24 receiving yard and two touchdowns for a total of 12 points for the Storm. Calli McNary had 139 yard rushing , 42 yards receiving and a total of 18 points for the Storm. He made three successful two-point conversions in the game.

After the game quarterback Jaden Brasher credited Logan Rodgers for getting the team motivated after his 70 yard touchdown, the defense for their key stops in the game and the coaches.

The Storm as a team had a total of 297 rushing yards, 170 receiving yards. Central will travel to Union County on Friday night.