After a slow start to the season, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons finally got their first “W” of the year on Thursday night, knocking off Livingston Central in a 6-3 contest.

AJ Hogart took the mound for the Maroons to start the game. After a scoreless first inning, Livingston Central grabbed a early lead in the top of the second, going ahead 1-0 advantage.

However, the Maroons bounced back in the fourth. Erric Farmer, a senior, drilled a line drive to right =to score Tomas Olvera from third and Evan Lear from second, giving the Maroons a 2-1 lead. In the fifth inning, Madisonville added three more runs to their lead, with Briar Gossett hitting a double to right to score two runs from third and second base, and Evan Lear stealing home on a wild pitch to make it 5-1.

In the top of the sixth the Cardinals threatened, loading the bases with just one out. Lear came through big time for the Maroons, throwing back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the inning. In the bottom of the inning Madisonville added one ore to stretch their lead to five at 6-1.

Livingston Central managed to put two more runs up in the top of the seventh inning but it wasn’t enough and the Maroons clinched their first win of the season with a final score of 6-3.

A.J Hogart earned the win for the Maroons, giving up one run off of one hit over four innings. Evan Lear and Aiden Arp also came in from the bullpen to help close out the game for the Maroons. Cadence Gibson led the Maroons at the plate, going two for three.

Gibson led the team with three at-bats resulting in two hits, one run, and one RBI while hitting for an average of .667. Briar Gossett, Erric Farmer, Courtland Gibson and Evan Lear each had one hit in the contest.

2B: B.Gossett TB: B.Gossett 2, C.Gibson 2, E.Farmer 1, E.Lear 1, C.Gibson 1

SB: C.Gibson 3, E.Wilson 2, B.Vaughn, E.Farmer CS: C.Gibson