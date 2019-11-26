As the Kentucky and Louisville football teams prepare for this weekend's Governor's Cup matchup, the two bitter rivals have a chance to put an exclamation mark their respective regular seasons.
Already, the Wildcats and Cardinals have experienced successful campaigns, though both programs took wildly different paths to get there.
For UK, 2019 has been about overcoming adversity. Injuries piled up early in the year, but the Cats continued battling and even willed themselves to a 6-5 record and a fourth straight postseason appearance.
A little less than 80 miles to the west, Louisville worked to regain its footing in the college football world. A year after finishing just 2-10, the Cardinals have undergone an impressive turnaround with a 7-4 record under first-year coach Scott Satterfield.
While the Cats have taken some unconventional approaches in garnering their wins, like playing their most talented wide receiver (Lynn Bowden) at quarterback -- in what has turned out to be more than just a gimmick -- the Cardinals have simply outscored opponents in weekly shootouts.
Both teams' coaches took some time to appreciate each other on Monday.
"Coach Satterfield and their staff have done a remarkable job this year," UK coach Mark Stoops said during his Monday press availability. "This team is playing hard and playing good, so we have to be ready for a big game."
Satterfield echoed those sentiments from Louisville.
"It's been pretty amazing to see," he said about UK. "You take a guy who's been a wide receiver, put him at quarterback, and they've still been very effective at moving the football. The way they're doing it -- playing good defense, controlling the clock, just old-school running the football -- that's been impressive."
Don't let the early-week pleasantries fool you, though.
Don't expect the fact that both programs are already bowl eligible to play a role, either.
Both teams and their coaching staffs very much want to leave Kroger Field with the Governor's Cup trophy, which currently resides in Lexington.
Whether it's to gain a leg up on in-state recruiting or even just for bragging rights, Nov. 30 has been circled on the calendar all year.
With so much excitement and energy going into one contest, staying under control has to be at the forefront of both coaches' minds.
"Generally speaking, the more disciplined team will win," Stoops said, "and we haven't always been perfectly disciplined in playing this group in the past.
"Everyone is going to want to win, but how you handle your emotions and execute -- that is what it's going to come down to."
Just as both sides have taken unique routes through their season, the Cats and Cards will take different approaches in capturing a victory on Saturday.
UK features a dynamic rushing attack, which racked up a school-record 462 yards in a 50-7 win over UT Martin three days ago. The Cats also

have a defense that hasn't given up more than 300 yards of total offense for five straight games.
Meanwhile, Louisville hasn't stopped anyone since a 42-0 drubbing of Eastern Kentucky in the second week of the season. The Cards make up for it by averaging 34.5 points and 453 yards per game.
It'll be a clash of styles on Saturday, with both programs looking for another win in what's been a pair of already-impressive regular seasons.
Fans shouldn't want it any other way.
"It's nice to see both programs in good position, doing things and trying to do things right in all areas in developing our program," Stoops said. "... You get 12 opportunities, and they're all pretty big, especially a rival, so there is a lot at stake, and we are excited about the opportunity."
That hasn't always been the case, either. Considering what both UK and Louisville accomplished to reach this point, it makes Saturday's game even more special.
